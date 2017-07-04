The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday, July 4, that they have officially forwarded their expression of interest to the FIFA to host the U-20 World Cup 2019.

Praful Patel, AIFF president, wrote on Twitter: "It's the next logical step after hosting the U17 World Cup in October this year. This is a sign of progression for Indian Football. Though the last WC U20 was held in Asia, we will try to convince FIFA that India be treated as a special case."

Special case, it absolutely is. Even if Praful Patel and Co. does manage to crack that special case and FIFA gives in to the Indian football governing body's demands, it will be history.

Of course, smooth hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year is absolutely paramount in their effort to bag the next big FIFA tournament.

However, there is one hurdle that India will find very very difficult to cross if they at all, host the U-17 World Cup in the best way possible.

This is it:

Neither has the FIFA World Cup nor the U20 World Cup, in recent years, seen hosts from the same continent for two successive years.

Let's have a look from recent years (and ahead)

FIFA World Cup

Year Hosts Continent 1998 France Europe 2002 South Korea/Japan Asia 2006 Germany Europe 2010 South Africa Africa 2014 Brazil South America 2018 Russia Russia 2022 Qatar Asia

FIFA U20 World Cup

Year Hosts Continent 2007 Canada North America 2009 Egypt Africa/Asia 2011 Colombia South America 2013 Turkey Europe/Asia 2015 New Zealand Oceania 2017 Korea Asia

Clearly, FIFA have to change a key structure in their fixturing policy if they have to accommodate India's demands. From what it looks, it is impossible.