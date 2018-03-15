If Pakistan beating us in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval last year wasn't enough cause for unhappiness, the country also beat India to a place in list of top 100 happiest countries.

The United Nations released a study revealing the happiest and unhappiest countries in the world and India has found a spot way below its immediate neighbor, Pakistan. India ranks 133, 11 spots below its 2017 position on the list, while Pakistan stood at 75, and actually up 5 notches.

India also ranked below China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Finland topped the list.

The question that arises is why are Indians so unhappy? Where are the "ache din"? What is the cause behind the gloom? Well, while the report hasn't shed light on the reason for the pervading sense of unhappiness in India, we have tried to list out some reasons why Indians would have felt unhappy last year.

Reliance Jio ended its free offers: Thousands rushed to get their hands on a Reliance Jio SIM card to cash in on the free internet data. But the Jio owners' free-loaded happiness stopped buffering when the company's free internet scheme ended on March 31, 2017.

Dhinchak Pooja and Om Prakash were internet sensations: While the internet gave us some amazing Web series that we are proud of, it also gave us internet "stars" Dhinchak Pooja and Om Prakash. With no sense of music and some crass lyrics, it is still hard to understand why these two "ruled" the internet.

Aadhar linking: The most horrendous task of 2017 that got everyone unhappy was the linking the Aadhar to bank accounts, mobile numbers and even your mobile wallets. "Did you link your Aadhar," was something my parents asked me more than they actually asked me if I was okay.

Wolverine died: This was personal. Every X-Men fan, in India or elsewhere, couldn't come to terms with the fact that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine died. Every time the memory or the scene featuring Laura turning the cross into an X over his grave runs through the mind, the tears roll down. Please come back, Jackman!

Lipstick wasn't allowed under the burka and Padmavati wasn't allowed to enter the theaters: Lipstick Under My Burka and Padmavati were two of the most controversial movies of 2017. Both storylines dominated by women. While one fought hard with the censor board and made its way into the theaters in triumph, the other fought a battle with the Rajput Karni Sena and eventually had to bow down and make amends.

#Virushka happened: Okay, it wasn't as sad for men as it was for women but many hearts broke when Virat Kohli announced he was a married man. The Indian cricketer announced that he tied the knot to his gorgeous girlfriend Anushka Sharma.