Ajay Devgn has appeared on the big screen with his latest movie Baadshaho, where one aspect seems to be standing apart from everything else. The film's action and ensemble cast apart, what has grabbed attention is Ajay's lip-lock with Ileana D'Cruz.

Ajay is seen romancing Ileana for the first time in Baadshaho, and the duo is seen kissing passionately in a scene. Ajay getting intimate in films and delivering a lip-lock scene is not a very common occurrence.

However, of late Ajay seems to have broken the apparent no-onscreen-kissing rule. The actor was seen in a passionate lip-lock scene in Shivaay as well. Polish actress Erika Kaar was probably his first leading lady that the versatile actor had been seen kissing on screen.

Ajay's latest steamy kissing scene shows they are no longer a rare thing in Bollywood movies, although there have been lip-lock scenes in many old Hindi films as well.

What seems to be even more interesting is the age difference in play. While 48-year-old Ajay was first seen kissing 29-year old Erika, and he has now locked lips with 29-year-old Ileana.

Another superstar who seems to have started down a similar path of late is Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK may have had some steamy scenes in the past — for instance in Maya Memsaab (1993) — but had refrained from such onscreen intimacy since he became a superstar.

However, King Khan broke the trend in Jab Tak Hain Jaan (2012) when he locked lips with Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh was again seen sharing a kissing scene with Anushka Sharma in his latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal. Here, too, the 51-year-old is almost twice as old as the actresses.

Though kissing scenes in Bollywood movies are no longer a big deal, Ajay and Shah Rukh suddenly showing such intimacy on screen merits some special attention.

Is it a technique they feel would make them appear younger on screen? Share your opinion in the comments.