India have always been a top cricket side in all forms of the game. But come away tours, and India are a totally different side, with lack of quality all-rounders hurting the team combination. However, Hardik Pandya is shaping up to be a genuine all-rounder for Virat Kohli's Team India.

Pandya, who established himself as India's key all-rounder in limited overs cricket, got his first real chance in Test cricket against Sri Lanka in Galle. Pandya has scored an impressive half-century in the first innings, and the team thinktank including Kohli and new coach Ravi Shastri must have given him a chance for a reason.

It would come as no surprise if Pandya will feature in all the three Test matches in Sri Lanka, as it would help him gain confidence as well. He has shown some signs of promise in ODI and T20 cricket, early on in his career, and Test cricket will be a major challenge for him.

Though Pandya will be effective in subcontinent, India would be looking for his services for overseas tours. Pandya could prove to be an integral part of Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli partnership in the next two years or so.

India were quite busy last season at home, but they do not have much cricket in India this season. In the coming two years, India will have to play in South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand and West Indies.

The national team have proved to be super strong in home conditions, but if they are to establish themselves as a superpower, India need to deliver positive results in away tours. The success of a team can be greatly measured by their team's performance in foreign conditions. Shastri, after appointed as the coach of the Indian team, has already spoken about the challenge in away tours.

Playing away from home is always challenging for Indian players due to the conditions, which are opposite to what they are accustomed in India, who depend on their spinners to win Test matches at home.

The scenario is quite different abroad, where India might not be in a situation to play two spinners. India will depend on seamers, and with Pandya being one, his presence in the team will strengthen the team in both the bowling and batting departments. It also gives them an additional opportunity to play another batsman, depending on the need of the team.

India, when they have been on away tours, have always missed a genuine all-rounder. But with Pandya proving to be a handy all-rounder, the Gujarat guy has a huge role to play away from home too.

Playing against teams like Australia, England and South Africa at their home will be a challenge for Pandya, who needs to put his best foot forward in alien conditions. Pandya has been more of quality batsmen lower down the order, but he needs to be more cautious with his approach when the ball is seaming around.

More than his batting, he has to improve his bowling skills, which will be in greater demand especially on swinging conditions. Pandya is not someone, who depends on pace, but can bowl a tight line and length - in the corridor of uncertainty. And if he gets the ball to talk with his sideways movement, he can prove to be a huge asset to the Indian team.

With India set to tour South Africa later in the year, Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun needs to work on his bowling and get him ready for some important away tours. India need to develop Pandya into a confident player to get the best out of him on foreign tours.