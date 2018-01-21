The production for the final season of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones is already underway. And, the series star Peter Dinklage, who is known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, thinks that the show has come to an end at the perfect time.

"It's time," the actor said at Variety's Sundance Film Festival studio.

"Storywise, not just for all our lives. It's the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing."

Over a period of time, Dinklage's character has turned into a fan-favourite one in the HBO fantasy drama. He started off as a simple member of Lannister family and ends up being the Hand of the Dragon Queen Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke).

Asked how hard it is to say goodbye to such beloved character as Tyrion Lannister, the 48-year-old said, "It's bittersweet when it's time to move on with everything."

"It's always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it's always heartbreaking. Especially when you've spent more than a couple months with people," Dinklage added.

HBO confirmed earlier the saddest news — Game of Thrones won't return to the small screen until sometime in 2019. Dinklage hinted that they were almost done with half of the eighth season. This indicates that the filming for three episodes of Season 8 is already completed.

"It's the final season, and it's a long one so we're taking our time," he further added.