North Korean defector and human rights activist Yeonmi Park spoke to media about her harrowing escape on Monday (3 April). The 23-year-old escaped from North Korea ten years ago by travelling through China and Mongolia before settling in South Korea. Park stepped into the global spotlight after she delivered a speech at the One Young World 2014 summit in Ireland. A year later, she published her memoir, In Order to Live: A North Korean Girls Journey to Freedom. She recently married and is currently residing in the US. The human rights activist urged the media to focus more on the stories of North Koreans themselves rather than the missile and nuclear tests.