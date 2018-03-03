Why do so many black British actors go to Hollywood?

With his recent Best Actor Oscar nomination, Daniel Kaluuya joins a growing list of black British actors finding fame and success in Hollywood long before they achieve the same sort of recognition in the U.K. Both Chiwetel Ejiofer and David Oyelowo received acclaim for playing historical African-Americans, and many people believed Idris Elba and David Harewood really were American after their starring roles in U.S television shows. Why is Britain losing so much homegrown talent to the United States?