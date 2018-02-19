It looks like the friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor have turned foes again due to their constant disagreements on the sets of their upcoming film Kedarnath.

A few days ago, it was reported how actor Sushant was angry at Kapoor over several counts including how his character is presented in the film, the script and how the director didn't utilize the actor's dates properly.

And while everyone is aware of the ongoing tug of war between Kedarnath producers and director Abhishek Kapoor which is getting intense with each passing day, the director was reportedly looking to remove Sushant from the film.

"Gattu (Abhishek) is no stranger to replacements. During Fitoor, he sacked someone as senior and legendary as Rekha, and got Tabu on board. Kedarnath started on the wrong foot when he got the cinematographer replaced in the very first schedule. Then it was Sushant's turn," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Apparently, Sushant had refused to lock any more dates for Kedarnath citing how his earlier dates remained unutilized. Infuriated by this, Kapoor had approached Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal to play Sushant's part in the film.

"Sushant's dates kept getting postponed over and over. Gattu expected him to be around at his beck and call. Sushant finally left for Chambal to shoot Abhishek Chaubey's Sonechariya. This annoyed Gattu and he approached Vicky," the source said.

However, the producers disagreed with Kapoor's decision to replace Sushant with Vicky and foiled the director's plans.

Meanwhile, the film's co-producer KriArj Entertainment filed a lawsuit recently against Abhishek Kapoor alleging breach of contract and the shooting of Kedarnath has now been stalled for an indefinite period. Because of these developments, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut is now in jeopardy.

For the uninitiated, Sushant was launched in Bollywood by Kapoor in Kai Po Che, but their friendship turned sour when the actor had to turn down the filmmaker's Fitoor, as he was busy preparing for Shekhar Kapoor's Paani. Unfortunately, Paani never went on the floors and Fitoor bombed at the box office.

It was only after the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor agreed to do Kedarnath, which also has Sara Ali Khan in lead role, that they reconciled.