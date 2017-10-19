Earlier this year, Netflix has reportedly pulled the plug on some of its much-anticipated shows such as – Girlboss, Sense8, Marco Polo. And, this time the streaming giant's first talk show has also been cancelled recently — Chelsea.

In competition with other late-night shows, Chelsea Handler's talk show had to struggle a lot to make its own space. Hence, the 42-year-old talk show host has decided to walk away so she could focus on activism.

Taking to Twitter, Handler stated: "Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation.

"For these reasons, I've decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me."

But the talk show host is not quitting Netflix overall as she clarified in her Twitter post that she will continue her partnership with the streaming giant for a new documentary project.

Besides that, Handler also hosts the Netflix documentary series "Chelsea Does." The four-part series, which debuted last year, features Handler exploring four topics of personal and universal fascination: marriage, racism, Silicon Valley and drugs.

"I'm excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I'll engage with people I don't talk with enough – people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies," she continued.

"Netflix could not be more understanding, and I'm grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year."