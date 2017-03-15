Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to start the shooting of their upcoming movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, in Austria. But, there's one thing that got Salman worried on their first schedule of the movie.

Salman seems to be concerned about his ex-girlfriend Katrina's health, and thus, postponed the shoot of a song in the movie, Bollywood Life reported. The song will now be shot only after Katrina recovers from the back injury she recently sustained.

The entertainment portal further reported that Salman is constantly checking on her health ever since they have landed in Austria. Katrina got injured while shooting for Jagga Jasoos and even backed out of Zee Cine Awards 2017.

Katrina was supposed to perform at the award ceremony, but couldn't, after which Kareena Kapoor Khan was roped in for the same. Meanwhile, the Baar Baar Dekho actress is ready to begin the shooting of Ek Tha Tiger's sequel, which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai will reportedly start exactly from the point where the original film had ended.

A few days ago, the movie was in news because of its action director. Popular Hollywood stunt director Tom Struthers will choreograph the action sequences of Tiger Zinda Hai, according to reports. Tom is an award-winning action director who holds the credit of directing the action sequences for films like X Men: First Class, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, among others.