Deadpool fans, there is a bad news for Y'all! Just months before the theatrical release of Ryan Reynolds starer Deadpool movie, FX has revealed that they have pulled the plug on its Marvel's Deadpool animated adult action-comedy series.

The series, which received 10-episode straight-to-series order last May, has been canceled because of creative differences between Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, and FX.

"Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel's Deadpool animated series," the network said in a statement Saturday, March 24.

"FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership with Legion, which will continue."

The animated series was supposed to be premiered in 2018 on FX's sister network FXX. It was to be produced by Marvel TV and ABC Signature Studios. Hence, now it is not clear whether the series will still hail from ABC Studios and Marvel TV.

Upon the announcement of Deadpool series, FX president John Landgraf said in August that the animated series would feature a "different tone and editorial voice" with the Glovers' involvement. "We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from the movie."

While the Glover brothers were to be credited as the showrunners, executive producers and writers on the animated series, Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory were attached to executive produce as well.

Last year, Loeb said in a statement: "How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald, and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth! We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.

This was not the first collaboration between Marvel and FX. FX-Marvel's live-action drama Legion Season 2 is set to debut on April 3.