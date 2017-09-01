Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday in favour of changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day, citing the opinion of many who consider the Italian explorer a symbol of genocide for native indigenous peoples in North America and elsewhere.
Why Columbus Day is being replaced by Indigenous Peoples Day
- September 1, 2017 09:17 IST
