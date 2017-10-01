Bollywood diva Celina Jaitly is one of the mothers, who is blessed with twins for the second time. The actress delivered another set to twin boys, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag, last month in Dubai.

But the news is bittersweet. While Celina is happy to share the birth of Arthur, she feels sad to lose her second baby boy, Shamsher. The little one couldn't survive due to a heart condition.

The actress had recently lost her father as well and now, she has shared her mixed emotions after her babies' birth on social media.

Celina and husband Peter Haag already have two sons, Winston and Viraaj who are now close to four years old.

Announcing her bittersweet news to the world, Celia wrote a long piece to her fans on the occasion of Dussehra.