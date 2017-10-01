Bollywood diva Celina Jaitly is one of the mothers, who is blessed with twins for the second time. The actress delivered another set to twin boys, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag, last month in Dubai.
But the news is bittersweet. While Celina is happy to share the birth of Arthur, she feels sad to lose her second baby boy, Shamsher. The little one couldn't survive due to a heart condition.
The actress had recently lost her father as well and now, she has shared her mixed emotions after her babies' birth on social media.
Celina and husband Peter Haag already have two sons, Winston and Viraaj who are now close to four years old.
Announcing her bittersweet news to the world, Celia wrote a long piece to her fans on the occasion of Dussehra.
She wrote: "ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS
When it rains look for rainbows, when it's dark look for stars... My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.
The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys 'Arthur Jaitly Haag' and 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag' in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag' succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.
Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago.
The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from loosing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son 'Arthur Jaitly Haag' who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world. We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support.
Sending love, immense gratitude and very Happy Dussehra wishes your way.
Celina & Peter"