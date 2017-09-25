Virat Kohli was a happy man on Sunday, September 24 as his team had thrashed world champions Australia by five wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series. The Indian skipper was pleased that his bowlers, who did well to restrict Australia to less than 300 and also praised his openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who laid a solid platform during India's chase of 294 with a 139-run opening stand.

However, Kohli's eyes glinted with joy when he was asked about Hardik Pandya's contribution - 58 for 1 in 10 overs and 78 off 72 balls - during the post-match press conference.

"He is a star. He bowls, bats and fields as well. He is the guy we were looking for, in a long time. He gives us great balance in the squad. He is a great asset for Indian cricket," Kohli spoke of Pandya.

Former captains Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni had all been looking for someone like Pandya, but none got one. For more than two decades, the "Men in Blue" have been searching for someone, who could make an impact with both bat and the ball like Kapil Dev. But they could not get.

With Pandya in the line-up, Kohli is certainly more fortunate than his predecessors.

Kohli-Pandya: The mutual relationship

The skipper is ready to invest in his "great asset". He has shown willingness to back his all-rounder, give him more opportunities and test him in crucial situations.

Pandya has been repaying the faith his captain is showing in him. He can give Kohli 10 overs with the ball and at the same time play a game-changing innings with the bat. His exploits in Indore are a testament to his all-round capabilities.

The 23-year-old, in the past, has played blinders for both the Indian cricket team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians (MI), which provided a launchpad for the raw talent from Baroda. Pandya has proven in the past that he can clear boundaries at will.

With his captain's backing, Pandya is improving with every game. The confidence in him is growing and it is evident with the he has been able to match brawn with brain in the recent past.

Signs of maturity

On Sunday, it was heartening to see Panya mix caution with aggression after being promoted to the number four spot. The big hitter in him was ready to hit Ashton Agar, Australia's only spinner, out of the attack. However, when senior partner Kohli was dismissed, the calm head in him took over.

He impressed quite a few with his ability to knock it around and grind it out when the going gets tough. Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, who was behind the promotion, were visibly elated when the all-rounder was going about his business tactfully.

It has not even been a year since Pandya made his ODI debut, but he has grown into an indispensable member of the squad. He has been able to influence results single-handedly and has shown in the past that he doesn't buckle under pressure.

With Pandya investment, Team India are looking ahead

When Team India gave Pandya his Test cap last month in Sri Lanka, it was evident that Kohli and Shastri were looking ahead.

The team management knows the importance of a seam-bowling all-rounder when the number one-ranked Test side will travel abroad next year to face stiffer challenges in South Africa and England. Pandya is being termed as a work-in-progress bowler, but with the dressing room's backing he can be a potent weapon for India overseas.