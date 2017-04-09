Rebel star Prabhas, who is eagerly waiting for the release of Baahubali 2, has constructed a volleyball court at his house and sources close to him claim that this is part of his body building process.

Prabhas' volleyball court has a specialised sand court and it helps in training for mobility and improving reflexes. Since he had bulked up aggressively, this court was a key requirement for him. Playing in sand court is extremely difficult and volleyball as a sport exercises many parts of the body. This sport also allows the player to develop skills to work well with others.

It is well-known that Prabhas had trained a lot to flaunt a chiselled body in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. As a part of his training, the actor had also played a lot of Volleyball and ended up mastering the sport. His liking for the sport created a volleyball court in his home.

Prabhas has not only trained himself in the gym, but also indulged in a lot of outdoor activities and sports to train for his character. Being a fitness freak, he has developed a lot of affinity and fondness for volleyball as the sport utilises whole body's muscles during the game.

The actor is seen playing Shivudu alias Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali in the Baahubali film series. Baahubali: The Beginning, the first instalment in the series, was a blockbuster success at the box office and catapulted Prabhas into super stardom. Today, he is one of the most loved actors not just in India, but also in several countries.

His upcoming movie Baahubali: The Conclusion, the second instalment in the series, is one of the most-talked about and highly-anticipated Indian movies of 2017. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres around the world on April 28.