Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai trailer showed some high-octane action sequences. But surprisingly, the trailer hardly had any romance between the two stars. There is a special reason for that.

It has been reported that Salman wanted the focus of the trailer to be on the action of the movie, rather than his on-screen romance with Katrina. The superstar, however, has a plan to make up for the romantic scenes in the trailer.

"Salman had strictly ordered director Ali Abbas Zafar not to use the romantic scenes between him and Kat in the trailer. He wanted people to come in to watch the film, expecting never-seen-before action that it promises to deliver. Also, the first song that the team will launch is a romantic number shot in Austria, so that will more than make up for everything," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

Looks like Salman's technique worked in favour of the film as the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered over 13 million views within 24 hours of its release on YouTube. The trailer itself impressed the audience so much that it is being said that the film will break all previous box office records.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai will show Salman as a RAW agent and Katrina as a Pakistani spy, who join together to rescue some Indian nurses from the clutches of a terrorist group.

The trailer suggests that Katrina will not just remain as a glamour doll in the movie but will have some impressive action sequences. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to hit film Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan.

Slated for release on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited flicks of this year.