Why are frog’s tongues so sticky?

The secret behind a frogs sticky tongue has been revealed, and it is the combination of a really soft tongue and special saliva. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have shown that these two features work in conjunction create a sticky effect 50 times stronger than man-made polymers. The researcher say, the find could lead to the development of extremely strong reversible adhesives that can stick to objects at high speed.
