To curb people from holding multiple driving licenses under a single name, the Centre has asked the all the states to make Aadhaar card a mandatory requirement to procure a driving licence in India.

The new scheme is being undertaken because when one's licence is impounded or suspended for any traffic offence, then the person has another to use. Usage of multiple licenses also facilitates fake identities. Now the Aadhaar card's number and biometrics details will help prevent such practices.

The driving licenses will be issued from a centralised database. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has already uploaded most of the data available in Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the country on to the database.

The database can be accessed anytime by any RTO to check whether the applicant, who wants a new licence or wants to renew his or her license, already has a driving licence issued in some other state or not. The Union Road Transport Ministry has already begun work to help the state governments to incorporate changes in issuing a driving licence.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had not yet given any date in regard to making Aadhaar mandatory.

Supreme Court refused to give any date on the issue of making Aadhar mandatory, and said that it would hear the matter in due course of time — ANI (@ANI_news) March 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also said the earlier interim order had not been violated since Aadhaar is not mandatory for availing benefits under the government's social welfare schemes.