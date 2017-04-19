Sam Warburton will captain the British and Irish Lions for a second consecutive series, after coach Warren Gatland unveiled his 41-man squad for the daunting tour of New Zealand this summer. The Wales flanker beat off competition from fellow countryman Alun Wyn Jones and Irelands Rory Best to become just the second man to skipper the team in two tours, after Martin Johnson in 1997 and 2001.The headline exclusion from the squad is the England captain Dylan Hartley, who joins the likes of Chris Robshaw and Steve Borthwick in being omitted despite being the leader of the richest Northern Hemisphere nation. The fulcrum of the Red Rose team, who won successive Six Nations, have also missed out including Joe Launchbury and George Ford, as well the fit-again Robshaw and James Haskell