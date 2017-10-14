Dreaming of buying a car for a longtime? Then, all you need to have is a packet of Rick And Morty Szechuan Sauce.

Yes, you read it right. Apparently, a woman in the United States traded a single packet of a McDonald's dipping sauce for a car.

According to The Drive, Rachel Marie from Macomb, Michigan is now the proud owner of a 2004 Volkswagen GTI. The website further added that Rachel was origianlly looking to trade her sauce packet for a collection of pins. But she was surprised enough when she was offered the car.

She also took to Facebook to share this bizarre deal as she posted the picture of the sauce packet and captioned it: " Heddi trades? Lol. ****UPDATE**** thank you for the insane trade on the VW Golf mk4 for the legendary Szechuan Sauce Suane Kimmel, I hope you get lost in the sauce! CONGRATS DUDE!"

Following the super crazy fandom over this Szechuan sauce, McDonald's decided to bring back the sauce just for a day last week with a very limited stock.

But the enthusiasm for the sauce's one-day revival reached to such an extent that a McDonald's restaurant in La Brea, California had to call the police to handle the situation as angry fans began protesting over the store's out-of-stock situation.

The international fast food chain has promised to bring back the sauce in a lot more locations with a plentiful stock in near future.

Meanwhile, the sauce has some insane listings on ebay as the small packets have been scalping for $50- $150 on the e-commerce site.