Szechuan sauce: Rick and amp; Morty fans outraged after McDonalds PR stunt backfires Close
Szechuan sauce: Rick and amp; Morty fans outraged after McDonalds PR stunt backfires

Dreaming of buying a car for a longtime? Then, all you need to have is a packet of Rick And Morty Szechuan Sauce.

Yes, you read it right. Apparently, a woman in the United States traded a single packet of a McDonald's dipping sauce for a car.

Also read: Rick and Morty fans call for boycott of McDonald's over Szechuan sauce fiasco

According to The Drive, Rachel Marie from Macomb, Michigan is now the proud owner of a 2004 Volkswagen GTI. The website further added that Rachel was origianlly looking to trade her sauce packet for a collection of pins. But she was surprised enough when she was offered the car.

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce
Woman trades a packet of McDonald's Szechuan SauceTwitter

She also took to Facebook to share this bizarre deal as she posted the picture of the sauce packet and captioned it: " Heddi trades? Lol. ****UPDATE**** thank you for the insane trade on the VW Golf mk4 for the legendary Szechuan Sauce Suane Kimmel, I hope you get lost in the sauce! CONGRATS DUDE!"

Following the super crazy fandom over this Szechuan sauce, McDonald's decided to bring back the sauce just for a day last week with a very limited stock.

But the enthusiasm for the sauce's one-day revival reached to such an extent that a McDonald's restaurant in La Brea, California had to call the police to handle the situation as angry fans began protesting over the store's out-of-stock situation.

The international fast food chain has promised to bring back the sauce in a lot more locations with a plentiful stock in near future.

Meanwhile, the sauce has some insane listings on ebay as the small packets have been scalping for $50- $150 on the e-commerce site.

Related