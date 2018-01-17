Here's exciting news for fans of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and "MaNan" (Manik and Nandini). The popular youth-centric TV show will be back with its third season soon. The show will reunite the lead pair — Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor — whose on-screen chemistry was loved by millions.

Parth took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. "Picture says it all... cheers (sic)," he said.

The new season will, however, be available as a web series.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan had a crazy fan following: Viewers loved the fresh storyline and the lead pair's sizzling chemistry.

However, there were several reports that Parth and Niti couldn't stand each other and had arguments on a regular basis. In fact, Parth was set to quit the show due to the constant quarrels, but decided to stay at the makers' insistence.

A source had earlier told DNA: "Niti Taylor and Parth don't get along. They may be seen romancing on-screen but their off-screen relationship is very different. They have huge arguments over little things and the entire team is aware that the two actors cannot stand each other."

The first season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan concluded with Manik's death, and it left fans protesting vehemently on social media demanding the return of the character.

In the second season, fans were more upset than angry over the show wrapping up for good.

But now, with the third season going on air, fans will surely be delighted to witness the romance of MaNan once again.

Meanwhile, after Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 2, Niti was seen in Life OK's Ghulaam. The show, however, went off the air in a few months owing to the actress' differences with the makers.

Parth, on the other hand, made headlines when he filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bigg Boss 11 second runner-up Vikas Gupta.