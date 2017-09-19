Rick and Morty's creators recently brought back the evil Morty in a recent episode. Meanwhile, some fans have been wondering whether it's any way inspired by Donald Trump's recent presidential run.

Also read: Rick and Morty's tragically tacky GoT card is 'a lazy, craftless jab', says co-creator Dan Harmon

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon told TheWrap, "There couldn't have been a Trump parallel except in the sense that the campaigning was happening while we were in the writers' room.

"So political thoughts were circling all of us, but we were trying to craft more of a timeless story there, like Robert Redford in 'The Candidate.' Just any kind of political City Hall thriller story there."

The creators brought back the Evil Morty in the seventh episode of Season 3 titled The Ricklantis Mixup. In the episode, Mad inventor Rick Sanchez takes his grandson Morty to the lost city of Atlantis.

"There was a decision at one point that was, like, 'This guy could just be a guy who ends the story this way. Or we could connect these dots and continue forward,'" Harmon further added. "That's the tough thing with Evil Morty — what do I say that's not either spoiling something or, even worse, revealing that we don't think about it enough."

Rick and Morty Season 3 airs on September 10 on Adult Swim online at 11:30 pm ET. It is also available on Netflix.