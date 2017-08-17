Really! Is Chris Pratt moving a little too fast following the announcement of his separation with Anna Faris? The Guardians of the Galaxy star has recently been spotted with a mystery woman as both of them were boarding a private jet together.

While reporting this, Hollywood Life has gone a bit ahead and revealed the identity of the mystery woman as well. The blonde mystery woman is actually one of the employees of the GotG actor as an insider explained to Hollywood Life, "The woman boarding the private jet with Chris this week was no more than an assistant who works with and travels with Chris.

"There is nothing romantic happening between Chris and that woman and as there is nothing romantic between Chris and anyone right now."

Unlike other star couples, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have taken the decision together and took to social media to announce it. On August 7, they posted a joint statement on Twitter saying that they are separating despite trying hard for a long time. They have been married for eight-long years and have a four-year-old son together, Jack Pratt.

According to the insider, "Chris is pretty heartbroken about his marriage ending and is in no place to be seeing anyone romantically anytime soon. He is putting all his time and energy into work, which he sees as a healthy distraction to the challenges in his personal life."

In a recent podcast called Unqualified, the 40-year-old Mom star thanked all her fans for their love and support. While answering a caller's question during the podcast, the actress stated, "Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you," she said. "Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right."