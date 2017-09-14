No one can forget Priyanka Chopra twirling her way to the Emmys last year. Becoming the first Indian to present the prestigious award at the ceremony, the Quantico star is set to return to the Emmys stage for another memorable appearance.

The Bollywood diva, that is currently busy in Jordan with her welfare work, is scheduled to land in US this weekend to participate in the 69th Primetime Emmy awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, Entertainment Weekly reports.

From People's Choice Awards to the Oscars, the Baywatch star is leaving a mark everywhere she goes and clearly, Hollywood loves her. That explains why she has been approached to present the award again.

The actress will be joining Hollywood A-list celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton. The actress has been invited despite her American TV show, Quantico, not finding a single nomination in this year's awards show.

But real question is: who is she presenting the awards with? While the organisers haven't revealed who she will be seen sharing the stage with, it would be interesting to watch her chemistry with Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Melissa McCarthy or even Adam Scott, who will be on stage to present the award.

Who knows, she might stun everyone with a fantastic entry with a hunk like Tom Hiddleston (who she presented the award last year with) and spark some fireworks yet again.

For those of you who don't remember, Chopra and Hiddleston's "flirty" conversations sparked off rumours that the duo could begin dating. Presenting the Emmy for "Outstanding Director for Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special," fans did notice some sizzling chemistry between them.

We'll have to wait until Sunday to know who would give her company. The Emmys will air September 17 at 8 pm ET. It is hosted by Stephen Colbert this year and will be broadcast on CBS.