The guessing game around the director of Dhruv Vikram's debut movie has finally ended. It's official now; national award winning filmmaker Bala will direct the launchpad of Chiyaan Vikram's son.

Bala had given a major break to Vikram in Sethu, followed by another cult film in the form of Pithamagan. Now, the same director is launching the actor's son Dhruv in the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

Bala's decision to direct a remake has surprised many. The director, who is known for experimenting with fresh themes and stories, is believed to have given his nod because of his friendship with Vikram.

Coming to the project, it will hit the floors next year. Other details are yet to be revealed.

Arjun Reddy is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, made with a shoestring budget, grossed over Rs 41 crore at the worldwide box office.

It's an unconventional film made in Tollywood with a right dose of all emotions backed by strong writing and intense performances by lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

It is reportedly being made in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead and Yash is likely to step into the shoes of Vijay Devarakonda in the Kannada version.