The Bachelorette Season 13 is coming to an end and now fans can turn their attention to the next Bachelor. ABC is yet to announce who would be starring in the next season of the dating reality show, but if show host Chris Harrison has to make the decision, then Ben Higgins would soon find himself handing out roses once again.

Harrison is close to Higgins and he was upset to see the former's relationship with Lauren Bushnell crumbling. But will Higgins consider coming back on the show to find love?

"I don't even know. I don't even know if he would say yes. I really don't," Harrison told E!News. "We've never even talked about it. But hey, he was very popular. And apparently he's good looking," he said laughing. "And he's a great guy."

Talking about Bushnell, Harrison said he really thought the couple was going to make it. "But again, life's not always Instagram pretty. It's ugly sometimes. And they broke up, and it was heartbreaking for both of them," he said.

Interestingly, Higgins' is not the only name that's being put forward as the next Bachelor. Quite a number of fans believe Dean Unglert would be a good candidate as well.

Dean, a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, was eliminated after the hometown dates. His rocky relationship with his father was depicted during the hometown dates, and it was one of the most emotional segments of the episode.

Shortly after the episode aired, quite a number of fans took to social media to urge ABC to announce Unglert as the next Bachelor.

When the commercial says "We're looking for women to date our next bachelor." If it's @dean_unglert I Volunteer!!! #TheBachelorette — Shaunacie Nichole (@degrassigirl67) July 25, 2017

Seriously missing @dean_unglert tonight... please please please can he be the next Bachelor ❤️he would be the best ever! #TheBachelorette — Lyndsey Taylor (@itsmelyndsey) July 25, 2017

I will say it repeatedly until it happens: @dean_unglert FOR BACHELOR #thebachelorette — suz (@atkinson2032) July 18, 2017

However, Unglert is not yet ready to become the next Bachelor.

"I just don't think I'm ready for it," Unglert told E!News. "I just think that from an emotional standpoint, I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I'm ready for something like that."

"I don't want to say I have no interest in being the Bachelor, I just think I still have a lot of personal growth to do before I'm ready for something like that," he said.

The Bachelor will return to television in 2018.