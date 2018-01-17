She is here! Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their third child: Kim took to social media to announce the arrival of her daughter.

The news has given rise to several bizarre conspiracy theories. Among those, the one that set Twitter ablaze claimed Kylie Jenner was the surrogate mother for Kim and Kanye's baby.

This comes after Kim's announcement on her website of the arrival of a healthy baby girl, who was born at 12:47 am on January 15 weighing 7lb 6oz via a surrogate.

According to this wild conspiracy theory, Kylie Jenner, who is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child but has not confirmed it, is believed to be the surrogate for Kim K.

Fans are completely convinced that Kylie had gone into labour and given birth to the baby girl as Kim's surrogate.

Upon the arrival of the baby, fans took to social media to react to the conspiracy theory.

One user wrote: "Weird that @KylieJenner was apparently in hospital this weekend and Kim's baby was born yesterday. Is Kylie the surrogate? Yes or No??"

Another quipped: "'Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate' is my favourite conspiracy theory maybe ever."

Another Twitterati added, "Are we still theorizing that Kylie Jenner may secretly be Kim and Kanye's surrogate? Jw since there were rumors she was in labor and, coincidentally, Kimye's baby was just born," another seems to be convinced, as tweeted, "I'm convinced that @KylieJenner was Kim and Kanye's surrogate.. But either way Congratulations @KimKardashian and Kanye West to your latest addition. Heres to a beautiful and healthy baby girl! I'm so happy for you guys!!"

However, a TMZ report from September last year is sure to take the wind off the sails of this conspiracy theory. It said Kim and Kanye's surrogate is an African-American college graduate who had been married for five years at that time and had two children of her own.