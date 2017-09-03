Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has proved his talent with his every film and now his skills have been noticed by one of the ace directors, Shoojit Sircar. After Judwaa 2, the hunk will be seen in the Piku director's movie, titled October.

Earlier, there were reports that Deepika Padukone was approached for the leading actress' role in October. But now, it has been revealed that a new face will be featured opposite Varun in the movie.

Do you know who she is? The heroine of October is Banita Sandhu. She is an 18-year-old NRI, who is Punjabi and lives in London. She has been acting since the age of 11.

You must have seen her in the popular commercial of Doublemint. The ad video shows a beautiful love story of a guy and a girl in India, and the romantic part is the song. The background track is Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se.

Banita's Doublemint commercial, which released last year in October, became a hit on YouTube and has received over 6 million views. Isn't it a coincidence that she will be a part of the movie, titled October?

Varun and Banita will actually look adorable together. Both the actors will bring a fresh vibe on-screen. Apart from Shoojit's direction and script to Varun's screen presence, now we are more excited and eagerly waiting for Banita to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Watch Banita Sandhu's Doublemint ad video here:

Talking about October, Shoojit had told Bollywood Life: "It's again an out-of-the-box kind of story. we started working on this film's idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015)." He had further described it as "a very unusual, unconventional kind of a story" in the "slice-of-life and romance space".

Aren't you excited? Meanwhile, check out some pictures of their movie's heroine, Banita, and it will definitely make you fall in love with her.

