Spider-Man is one such superhero who is an all-time favourite of people across the world. And there won't be a single person who would've missed watching his high-flying web-swinging maneuvers in movies or television screens.

While many of you may have tried slipping into his body-hugging costume at various comic festivals, this Bollywood star, however, is simply living his childhood dream of becoming a Spider-Man.

The 27-year-old actor, who is known for his high-flying action sequences, suited himself up in the costume of Spider-Man: Homecoming. And going by his looks, there's no denying that the actor would definitely give Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire a good run for their money.

Interestingly, this actor has also partially fulfilled his dream by lending his voice to the character of Spider-Man for the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Moreover, the actor, who is also known for doing his own stunts in his movies, has starred in a Hindi film where he was seen playing the role of an Indian superhero as well.

This actor will now be teaming up with his idol on the big screen who has already become an household name among his fans with his superhero image.

Still guessing?

Well, it is none other than the energetic young talent, Tiger Shroff.