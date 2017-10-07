The ugly circus of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has taken a new turn as the former has decided to speak on camera, with Arnab Goswami on Republic channel.

A lot of celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde, Yami Gautam, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, have come forward and 'liked' Hrithik Roshan's post on Instagram, hence showing support for the actor.

Last night, Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed has tweeted in support of the actor and his integrity.

Tweeting images of his open letter he wrote, "What I know or feel cannot be summoned in 140 characters. @iHrithik your dignity, patience and character deserves much more brother. #truth".

Post-Kangana Ranaut's interview on Aap Ki Adalat, the controversies about her and Hrithik Roshan have taken an ugly turn and it seems the news will never die. While Kangana speaks about Hrithik and their alleged affair in every interview, the Krrish actor finally opened up about the matter on social media on Thursday.

Hrithik shared his version on a Facebook post, in which he talked about Kangana's allegations of an affair, a rumoured engagement in Paris and e-mails being leaked. He said how these things have taken a toll on him and his family, including his kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

What I know or feel cannot be summoned in 140 characters. @iHrithik your dignity, patience and character deserves much more brother. #truth pic.twitter.com/V6hAltQSV3 — mustafa ahmed (@mustafaahmed84) October 5, 2017

Hrithik wrote a long post, in which he signed off saying: "I am not here to accuse or judge anyone, but it's time I defend the truth because when truth suffers the collective consciousness of society suffers. Civilization suffers. Closer to home, families suffer. Children suffer."

A family member revealed the reason to Mid Day. The member said: "Hrithik's family told him that enough was enough and now wasn't the time to keep silent. They all sat down and decided that Hrithik needed to take charge of the situation. If you read the last line of his statement, it mentions how children suffer if justice is denied. That is a very telling line. Does anybody have any idea what his children have gone through because of this circus?"

Mid-Day further reported that Hrithik had a long discussion with his father Rakesh Roshan and then decided that he needs to break his silence.

