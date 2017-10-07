The ugly circus of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has taken a new turn as the former has decided to speak on camera, with Arnab Goswami on Republic channel.
A lot of celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde, Yami Gautam, and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, have come forward and 'liked' Hrithik Roshan's post on Instagram, hence showing support for the actor.
Last night, Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed has tweeted in support of the actor and his integrity.
Tweeting images of his open letter he wrote, "What I know or feel cannot be summoned in 140 characters. @iHrithik your dignity, patience and character deserves much more brother. #truth".
Post-Kangana Ranaut's interview on Aap Ki Adalat, the controversies about her and Hrithik Roshan have taken an ugly turn and it seems the news will never die. While Kangana speaks about Hrithik and their alleged affair in every interview, the Krrish actor finally opened up about the matter on social media on Thursday.
Hrithik shared his version on a Facebook post, in which he talked about Kangana's allegations of an affair, a rumoured engagement in Paris and e-mails being leaked. He said how these things have taken a toll on him and his family, including his kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
What I know or feel cannot be summoned in 140 characters. @iHrithik your dignity, patience and character deserves much more brother. #truth pic.twitter.com/V6hAltQSV3— mustafa ahmed (@mustafaahmed84) October 5, 2017
