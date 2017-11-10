Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor has yet again been spotted with a mystery girl, who made all efforts to hide her identity.

Ranbir was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday, with two ladies, who apparently travelled with him. One of the ladies was an elderly woman, but the young girl is the one who grabbed much attention.

While Ranbir seemed to be in his usual cool avatar, the mystery girl hid her face as soon as she saw the paparazzi. She hid her face behind the car's seat so desperately that the camera persons could not click her face even once.

According to reports, Ranbir seemed to be very close to them as he hugged the two women before going to a different direction. Who is this new mystery girl in Ranbir's life and why did she hide her face? Well, only time can tell.

Ranbir is one such actor who often remains in news for his connections. Just some time ago, he was spotted with Mahira Khan when some pictures got leaked from New York.

The two stars were seen relaxing outside a restaurant on a smoke break. The pictures had gone viral in no time on social media, and the Pakistani actress was slut-shamed for wearing backless dress and smoking.

Ever since his breakup with Katrina Kaif, fans are curious to know if Ranbir is now single or dating someone. Many a time, rumours pop up about Ranbir's alleged relationships. Earlier, it was rumoured that the actor was dating a Delhi girl named Bharti Malhotra. But it was later turned out to be a false news.

However, looks like this new mystery girl in Ranbir's life will create some big news in near future.