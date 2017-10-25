Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is perhaps the most popular star kid, especially among the girls. But one of his recent photos with a mystery girl is likely to leave many of them heart-broken.

A photo has come up on social media in which Aryan and a foreign girl are seen holding each other. While the lady in red looked gorgeous, SRK's elder son appeared dapper in black shirt and jacket.

Although it is not confirmed if the young lady is someone special of Aryan or just a friend, many started to claim that she is the handsome lad's girlfriend.

The picture has been shared by a fan page on Instagram, following which everyone started asking the same question, "Is this Aryan's girlfriend?" The answer will be best known to Aryan or the pretty girl herself.

This is not the first time that the star kid has been linked with someone. Earlier, some pictures from Aryan's graduation party in London had appeared on social media. Some of the photos showed him getting cozy with a girl. People were quick to name her his girlfriend.

He was even linked up with Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. However, there has not been any confirmation on Aryan's love life, if any. Check photo of Aryan's latest mystery girl:

Aryan ❤?? #aryankhan A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Aryan make his Bollywood debut, he is already a sensation among the young generation. Apart from the fact that he is SRK's son, his pictures on social media make the girls go weak on their knees.

Besides Shah Rukh's children, other star kids who are also very popular among fans and on social media are Navya, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, among others.