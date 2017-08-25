After disappearing from limelight for six months, Taylor Swift has finally dropped the first song from her upcoming album.

After a massive blackout on all her social media platforms, Swift has returned with "Look What You Made Me Do" to send out a strong message.

The lyrical video is quite sketchy and the lyrics have raised the question: Who is Swift dissing in the song? With lines reading "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me, I'll be the actress, starring in your bad dreams" and "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now." "Why?" "Oh 'cause she's dead!", it is evident the country singer is done with all the b*llsh*t.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that the new song is calling out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Hollywood Life suggests she is throwing shade and getting back at the couple after Kanye released "Famous." The site also highlights the use of the word "titled stage," referring to Kanye's Saint Pablo tour.

After her rift with Katy Perry making headlines recently, fans also feel that a few lines in the lyrics are aimed at the VMA host. The singer had recently released the video of Swish Swish, rumoured to be aimed at Swift.

The line "Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)" has got fans wondering if there is a small portion for Perry in it.

Ever since the song released, fans have been taking to social media to speculate about who the song is actually dissing. Here's what they have to say:

Kanye West, welcome to your tape #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Zach Wallenstein (@xaqwall) August 25, 2017

This Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud is one hot mess and I LOVE IT. #SwishSwish #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Mallory Overton (@malloryoverton) August 25, 2017

She warned us a long time ago there was nothing she did better than revenge. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Maranda (@drUnkONTaYtAy) August 25, 2017

People Magazine notes that a portion of the song could also be an attack on the media: Especially the lines "I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me / I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams."

Earlier this year, a source close to the singer had told People that Swift chose to go under the radar on purpose because she felt "overexposed" and things were "spiralling out of control."

Fans also tweeted what they felt about the song:

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo is like Blank Space's evil twin sister came out of a horror movie & killed everyone IM LIVING FOR THIS — Sienna? (@sienknox) August 25, 2017

Getting some serious Arya Stark vibes from Taylor Swift's new song... ?? #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/gfEUb4H2XC — Miranda Ward (@Miranda_NZ) August 25, 2017

Look What You Made Me Do is actually the "Burn Book" song in Mean Girls: The Musical. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Qao2uQWB0Z — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift is pulling a Jenny Humphrey & I am here for it. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/pldeZuh8BL — Samantha Michelle (@sbazzini8) August 25, 2017

The song has already been adapted as ABC's TGIT theme song to announce Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder.

If you haven't heard the song yet, check it out here: