Deadpool actress Taylor Hickson is suing Incident Productions Inc. for facial injuries she suffered on the set of Ghostland. She is best known for her role in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool. Hickson played the role of Meghan Orlovsky in the 2016 release.

The star filed a complaint on March 1 in Winnipeg claiming that the on-set mishap, which disfigured her face, is not allowing her to book new jobs, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The incident took place in December 2016. The soon-to-premiere horror movie required the 20-year-old star to perform an emotionally charged scene wherein she had to pound a glass door. While performing a take, the door shattered and Hickson's head and upper body rammed through the glass, leaving her injured.

The claims reveal that director Pascal Laugier and a producer assured the young star that the scene was safe to perform.

But when Hickson hit the glass with her fist, pane fell into shards leaving her injured badly. According to the lawsuit, the incident resulted in a bad cut on the left side of her face, Deadline reports.

"She was rushed to the hospital and received approximately 70 stitches. She has since undergone treatment including laser treatment and silicone treatment, but over one year post-incident, the actress has been left with permanent scarring on the left side of her face (the "Injury"). It is unknown at this time if any further treatment, including plastic surgery, would reduce the visual appearance of the injury," the lawsuit explained.

Discussing the incident with Deadline, the actress recalled the moments soon after the mishap took place. "The crafts services lady held my face together with napkins in her hands. She went through so many napkins, there was so much blood," she said.

"It's been mass amounts of insecurity, conflicted, confused, hurt, angry, and sad that this was my last day on set and no precautions were taken," Hickson added. She accuses the company for failing to take "any and all reasonable steps to ensure that industry standards and practices were adhered to, including but not limited to the use of safety glass and/or stunt doubles as appropriate."

Ironically, the poster of Ghostland features a broken and slashed image of a woman's face. The film makers are hosting a premiere party on March 14 in Paris which the actress will not be attending.