The story of Donald Trump's alleged affair with adult star Stormy Daniels has created a massive outrage across the world. The impact is so huge that the netizens could not keep calm as they began searching for the adult star on Pornhub as well.

As requested by Newsweek, Pornhub Insights has released data showing how the story of Daniels' back-door dealings with Trump has had a huge impact. The searches for the actress associated with the US President's have been on the rise for the five days since the interview got published in In Touch Weekly.

The data show that the searches containing the term "Stormy Daniels" have been skyrocketed from a daily average of 2,500 to more than 2 million searches in just five days. And, 375 percent more people than usual showed interest in Daniels on Pornhub in the past few days.

Daniels drew flak after Wall Street Journal published a story on January 12 about how Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paid the American porn actress $130,000 to silence her about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

In Touch Weekly published the 2011 interview with Daniels on January 17, 2018: It had apparently remained unpublished till now.

The data analytics also revealed that Washington DC is highly interested to watch Daniels' pornographic videos as searches on the adult website from there have increased 332 percent.

Daniels' interview contains very minute details about their months-long affair, which started in Donald Trump's Lake Tahoe hotel suite in 2006 — three months after Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

Stormy Daniels is quite a popular adult film actress in the United States. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has had a contract with the porn studio Wicked Pictures since 2002. The 38-year-old has also directed for the company since 2004.

She was conferred with the Best New Starlet Award from Adult Video News and was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2014.