Bollywood is still trying to cope with the colossal blow that was veteran actress Sridevi's passing. The glamorous diva has been wooing audience ever since her 1983 hit Himmatwala, and also been the perfect symbol of managing work and home — with Bollywood film producer and husband Boney Kapoor — giving us strong relationship goals for the longest time.

But and how unfortunate it must be that she passed away on the brink of her eldest daughter's first release. And this is exactly something that Twitter has taken notice of too, as an incident of déjà vu. Coincidentally, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor's first wife had passed away exactly a month before their son Arjun Kapoor's big Bollywood debut.

While celebrities all over Twitter have expressed their condolences, shock and absolute heartbreak over the superstar's death, it was reported that she was at Dubai attending a wedding with her younger daughter and her husband Boney.

Brother to Bollywood actors Sanjay, Reena and Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, 62, is an acclaimed Indian film producer and has movies like Mr India, No Entry, Judaai and Wanted to his name. Born as Achal Kapoor, Boney comes from one of the biggest families of Bollywood and is the father of actor Arjun Kapoor, 32, and Anshula — his kids from his first marriage.

Boney also produced some of the most famous, cult-classic TV shows like Hum Paanch and earned the title of being one of the most lavish producers in Bollywood. He even produced Sridevi's last movie, Mom – a thriller for which the late actress was highly praised by critics.

In his personal life, Boney and Sridevi had emerged as Bollywood's "it-couple" over the years. But their relationship wasn't always the ideal one it seemed in the recent past.

Back in the 1990s, Boney and Sridevi started an affair when he was still married to his late wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. The two faced a lot of flak at that time, but finally tied the knot in 1996 in a simple wedding ceremony.

Boney also has two daughters with the late Sridevi — the 21-year-old Jhanvi, who is set to make her Bollywood debut, and Khushi, 17.