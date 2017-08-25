Remember the name, Akila Dananjaya. Sri Lanka have produced world-class spinners in the past, and it would not be wrong to state that Dananjaya has all the ingredients, including a stunning googly to become another quality bowler from the island nation.

The Sri Lanka youngster has become an overnight sensation after an impressive show in the second ODI against India. The mystery spinner put up an incredible show, picking up six wickets and India batsmen looked helpless against Dananjaya and his rich trajectory.

India, chasing a DL score of 231 runs, got off to a brilliant start, with in-form Shikhar Dhawan hitting some wonderful boundaries. The left-hander with fellow opener Rohit Sharma, who was unleashing the big shots with ease, completed a 100-run first wicket partnership, and India were cruising with the right-hander scoring a glorious fifty as well.

However, it was from the 16th over of the match, which started with the dismissal of Rohit, who was Dananjaya's first wicket of the match. From there on, it was Sri Lanka at their best as Milinda Siriwardana removed Dhawan one short of 50 runs.

The 18th over of the second innings will be remembered for years to come as the spinner ran through the India middle order. Dananjaya picked up three wickets in the form of Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, all of them were bowled with the batsmen failing to read his variety. It was the brilliance of Dananjaya, which lead India to go from from 109/0 to 131/7.

However, he could not help Sri Lanka cross the finishing line.

One thing is for sure, Sri Lanka have found a mystery spinner, who could become a household name for the island nation in the near future.

Here is some more information about Dananjaya and his journey as a cricketer so far:

Full name: Mahamarakkala Kurukulasooriya Patabendige Akila Dananjaya Perera

Age: 23 years

Born - Basnahira in Sri Lanka

Married on 23 August, 2017, a day before taking six wickets on Thursday

Bowling style - Has it all in his armoury, including an off-break, leg-break, doosra, google, finger spinner among others

Before playing any first class cricket, he was drafted into the Sri Lankan team for the ICC World T20 2012

Was a net bowler, primarily, when Mahela Jaywawardene spotted him