Serena Williams had skipped US Open, depriving home fans of top-quality action from a local star. Hopes were pinned on Venus, who had reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year.

However, on Saturday, September 9, tennis fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium were greeted to an all-American final, the first since Serena and Venus went head to head for the 2002 title in New York.

Two first time finalists in Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys battled for the crown and it was the former who emerged successful, winning her maiden Grand Slam title and taking home a winner's cheque worth $3.7m.

Stephens also became the first unseeded woman to win the US Open title since Kim Clijsters in 2009. The 24-year-old, who is currently ranked 83, will move to the 17th spot in the WTA rankings, which will be updated after the Grand Slam tournament.

Stephens, who had outclassed the likes of Roberta Vinci, Maria Sharapova-slayer Anastasija Sevastova and Venus Williams, was in fine form against 15th seed Keys in the final. She gave no chance to her higher-ranked opponent and clinched the title in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) win on Saturday.

The Florida-born tennis sensation showed hunger and determination in her comeback run after a foot injury, which kept her out of action for 11 months.

"It's incredible. I honestly had surgery January 23 and if someone had told me I'd win the US Open, I would have said it's impossible," Stephens said after her win on Saturday.

Here are a few more interesting facts that you should know about Stephens, who is touted to be the next Serena Williams of American tennis.