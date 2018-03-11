Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'rakhi sister' Sharbati Devi passed away in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Saturday. Devi was 103.
PM @narendramodi expressed deep sorrow on the demise of his Rakhi sister Smt. Sharbati Devi from Jharkhand. Last year, She had tied a Rakhi to the PM in New Delhi and during this time there was a good conversation between the two. pic.twitter.com/HQwl7MM7bV— Narendra Modi Office (@namo_office) March 10, 2018
Devi's funeral will be held on Sunday.
