Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has always won hearts on the silver screen as well as at several events with her style. Though she is often called anti-social for rarely attending social dos, her Instagram posts with her BFFs have a different story to tell.

When Bebo appeared on Koffee With Karan 5, host Karan Johar said that she and her husband Saif Ali Khan do make many social appearances. Kareena agreed to it and later, in an interview, she said she doesn't like to go anywhere since her son Taimur was born.

Though Kareena doesn't attend too many events, she is often seen having a fun time with her best friends. Karisma Kapoor (sister), Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are Bebo's BFFs and the four ladies can be seen partying everytime you go on their Instagram accounts.

In fact, it looks like these pals don't need a reason as such to celebrate. Recently, Bebo was seen attending Malaika's house party and we wonder if they were celebrating International Women's Day.

While Kareena and Saif also often host house parties, the new mother is seen with Karisma, Malaika and Amrita most of the time.

Take a look at their photos here:

Happy bday my darling seeeeeeemussssss @seemakhan76 ???? A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

Bluesss? #zztop #billybibbons #bandralocals #shakladpic #funnight A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Imma ur girl ❤️️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

#happynewyear#family?‍?‍?‍?#cousins#love#celebrate#newbeginings✨ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:11pm PST