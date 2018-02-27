While Hollywood dons the black at every award function this year to show their support for the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp movement, reports of actors sexually harassing women are not stopping. Days after reports about Asis Ansari harassing his date made headlines, fans of American Idol are left in shock as a hair stylist accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual misconduct.

Variety broke the news to reveal that Seacrest's personal stylist Suzie Hardy has accused the American Idol host of sexually harassing her for years. In a letter to channel E!, Hardy said that she underwent years of unwanted sexual aggression: rubbing his erect penis against her while he wore nothing but his underwear, groping her vagina and slapping her buttock.

Explaining her silence, Hardy – a single mother – claimed that she did it for her daughter. Hardy was a mother to a preschool-age daughter when she found a job as Seacrest's personal stylist for "E! News" in 2006.

The opportunity provided Hardy good pay and flexibility to pick up her child from school most workdays. Hardy claimed that she stayed mum about her situation because she was concerned about being able to support her daughter.

She reported Seacrest's actions to human-resources executives in 2013. Her employment ended soon after the complaint.