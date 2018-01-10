Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin Conservative Member of Parliament for the Northern English constituency of Richmond (Yorkshire) has joined British Prime Minister Theresa May's ministry. Sunak has been appointed as the parliamentary undersecretary at the new Ministry of Housing.

Sunak's appointment was announced by May's office late on January 9 and the tweet read: "Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government."

Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government @mhclg #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/C46oGC7O3z — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Sunak, 37, is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy

Sunak and Akshata met in California and tied the knot in 2009. They have two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

He was educated at the Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University and is also a Fulbright scholar.

Sunak entered the British Parliament in 2015 and replaced former foreign minister William Hague as the MP from Richmond.

He is a vocal supporter of Brexit.

Meanwhile, another Indian lawmaker Suella Fernandes has also been inducted into the team. The Goan-origin MP has now become a minister in the Department for Exiting the EU.

Suella Fernandes MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Department for Exiting the European Union @DExEUgov #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/hDshzKXN9v — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

After the reshuffle, May said that she was happy with the "fresh talent" and now her government looks "more like the country it serves." However, not everyone is pleased with her decision and she has been slammed for ignoring the nation's interest.

Speaking of Fernandes' appointment, MP from Darlington Jenny Chapman said: "Theresa May has chosen to use this reshuffle to appoint yet another extreme voice to the Brexit department. Suella Fernandes has absolutely no interest in negotiating with the EU, reported the Guardian.

A shocker of a reshuffle. From a ‘no deal minister’, to no ‘no deal minister’ in less than 24 hours. Theresa May’s reshuffle limps on. https://t.co/lq26Ayk1it — Jenny Chapman (@JennyChapman) January 9, 2018

"She wants the UK to crash out of the EU without an agreement no matter the damage that would do to jobs and the economy. This decision once again shows the prime minister putting her own survival above the national interest."