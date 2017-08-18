Since Melisandre proclaimed that Azor Ahai aka The Prince That Was Promised is prophesied to be reborn and will save everyone from the Night King and his armies, every Game of Thrones fan is eager to know who will be the ultimate Azor Ahai.

A zillion of fan theories are making rounds on the internet predicting who can be the Azor Ahai who will save the seven kingdoms with the Lightbringer (Azor Ahai's flaming sword).

Before moving to our predictions, let's take a look at the significant prophecies which an Azor Ahai needs to fulfil. According to George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, there are mainly two prophecies.

"There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour, a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him." "When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone."

So, here comes the much-awaited question— Who is the Prince That Was Promised?

After going through all the fan theories, we have gathered a few names here— Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Beric Dondarrion, and Jaime Lannister.

Amongst all, Jon Snow is the most eligible candidate to be the Azor Ahai (which Melisandre aka The Red Woman predicted long ago). The King in the North has been resurrected from the dead. He is a secret Targaryen too (Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark's son). Also, he has a flaming sword which he used to kill the white walkers. In the books, Melisandre says, "I pray for a glimpse of Azor Ahai, and R'hllor shows me only Snow" (but this time Melisandre is waiting for the right time because she does not want to repeat her mistake).

Then comes the mother of Dragons. Dany fulfils the second criteria of the aforementioned prophecies as she was literally reborn again during Drogo's funeral. She emerged from the fire with her new born dragons at the end of season 1.

The remaining two are Tyrion Lannister and Jaime Lannister.

Tyrion Lannister can be considered as Azor Ahai because he almost survived the Battle of the Blackwater. Not only that, he killed a lion— his father Tywin Lannister. Although Tyrion is more of an intellectual than a warrior. But there is a possibility that he could be a secret Targaryen too like Jon Snow (Aerys Targaryen's bastard son).

Talking about Jaime Lannister, he almost drowned in The Spoils of War. Although he does not have a Lightbringer, could he kill a lion? A lot of fan theories suggest that his major conflict with his twin sister cum lover Cersei might make him kill a lion (I mean Cersei Lannister).

There are other theories too tagging the Hound, Beric Dondarrion and much more. But the above list of people matches most of the prophecies to become the Azor Ahai.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 7 will be aired on August 20 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 21) at 7.30 am IST and Tuesday (August 22) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.