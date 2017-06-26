The summer transfer window officially opens in four days and while a number of big teams have already made many signings you can expect teams to be a lot busier in July and August. Apart from obviously looking to improving their squad ahead of next season, teams have also been keeping their eye on some of the most promising talents in the world and one of them is Pedro Neto.

The 17-year-old Portuguese who currently plays for Braga is attracting a lot of interest from Barcelona and Arsenal in particular and is widely regarded as the next star from Portugal. Neto, who turned 17 in March, scored on his debut for Braga.

While Neto has not done a lot to impress in a Braga shirt having made just two first team appearances, his performances for Portugal at the youth level has seen his stock rise. Reports say that he even visited Barcelona's La Masia academy but with a promise of first team football at Braga, he signed a new contract with the Portuguese club.

Checkout some of Perdo Neto's skills and goals before he made the step up to Braga.

Manchester United was the first club to show any interest in him but their interest cooled off after he signed a new contract. However, despite the fact that his new contract with Braga runs till 2020, Arsenal and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head to secure his services this summer.

Not a lot is known about the Portuguese wonder kid who came into the spotlight last season but reports say that Arsenal has already had a €15 million bid for him rejected. Neto is a widely talented attacker and can play as a centre forward or on either side of the wings and according to reports from Portugal, Braga would only consider selling him if they received a bid of around €20 million.

Reports say that Barcelona will be making a bid for him in the coming days and if they were to match what Braga wanted for him, Neto would become the second most expensive 17-year-old footballers behind Alexandre Pato.