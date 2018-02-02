After millions of votes from readers, Maxim magazine has finally chosen the Maxim's Finest 2017 — Florida-based model Olivia Burns.

The 21-year-old beat 10,000 other women to win the title after a three-month-long voting process. She landed on the cover of Maxim's January/February issue, posing for a provocative photoshoot. Besides this, she was also awarded a check for $25,000.

The UK-based international men's magazine conducted the contest to find an undiscovered model who is worthy of being the cover girl for the magazine. And these photos prove Olivia Burns is worthy in every way.

By winning this title, she landed the opportunity to pose in front of Maxim photographer Giles Bensimon for a sizzling photoshoot.

In the cover, she is seen showcasing her pert derriere in a white-coloured skimpy thong. In another photo, she left nothing to the imagination while posing in just gold body paint.

Apart from this, she was also featured in an interview with the magazine.

During the interview, the blonde bombshell could not hide her excitement about the experience of being the Maxim Cover girl.

"The Maxim Cover Girl Contest was such an incredible and empowering experience," she said after her win.

"I am so honoured to have gotten the experience of shooting with legendary photographer Gilles Bensimon. I used to dream of being a model and now my dream is a reality."

She added: 'I was actually in disbelief [when I found out I had won] because I wasn't checking the page the last day and I had a friend tell me, "Olivia, you won." It was so crazy, and I was so excited. I was almost crying."

Check out some of her seductive photos here: