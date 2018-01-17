While terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has threatened to attack New York City several times in the past, it has been revealed that the group also planned to bomb the Statue of Liberty. The foiled plot has also thrown up the name of alleged Australian ISIS recruiter Neil Prakash, who is being held in Turkey on terror-related charges.

Munther Omar Saleh and Fareed Mumuni, New York residents, are awaiting sentencing for several terror charges and court documents filed before their sentencing scheduled for next month revealed that Prakash was a key part of the bombing plot.

Prakash is known to have foiled an FBI informant's attempt to contact Saleh, according to ABC News.

An FBI informant, posing as an ISIS sympathiser, had gotten in touch with Saleh to speak about the attack and had said that Prakash had asked him to contact Saleh. But Prakash foiled this attempt by telling Saleh that he did not know this ISIS sympathiser and had not asked him to speak to Saleh.

#NeilPrakash named Abu Khalid Al Cambodi is Indian origin Australian recruiter for ISIS believed dead in US Bombing b4, caught now in Turkey pic.twitter.com/XmLgzs7bCD — mohamala raghava (@mohamalaraghava) November 29, 2016

Who is Neil Prakash?