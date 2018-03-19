Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 at the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 coronation event held at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Sunday. She beat 39 other contestants to walk away with the coveted title.

Miss Universe Philippines 2017 title holder Rachel Peters crowned Catriona Gray during the beauty pageant ceremony.

Catriona Gray, who won several other awards namely Best in Long Gown, Best in Swimwear, Pitoy Moreno Best in National Costume, Jag Denim Queen and Miss Ever Bilena awards, was the crowd favorite to win Miss Universe Philippines 2018 title Sunday.

The 24-year-old from Albay is a fashion and commercial model, television host and singer by profession. She measures 5'10" in height and her interest include singing, playing guitar, music, writing, and travelling.

Catriona Gray represented the Philippines in Miss World 2016 and was placed in the top five. She will now represent the country at the Miss Universe 2018 to be held later this year.

Three Filipinos have been crowned Miss Universe so far -- Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973 and Pia Wurtzbach in 2015.

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, accountancy graduate from Candelaria in Quezon, was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2018, Jehza Mae Huelar won Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 title, and Eva Psychee Patalinjug walked away with Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018 title. Karen Juanita Gallman was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018 and Michele Theresa Gumabao won Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018 title at the beauty pageant.

Vickie Marie Rushton was the first runner-up and Samantha Bernardo the second runner-up. Other special awards winners include Michele Gumabao (Miss Creamsilk), Muriel Orais (Miss Philippine Airlines), Eva Psychee Patalinjug (The face of Binibini), Shane Tormes (Miss Talent), Shane Tormes (Miss Friendship), and Samantha Bernardo (Manila Bulletin Reader's Choice Award).