South Korean star Suzy Bae is dating a popular television star and it's not The Legend Of The Blue Sea actor Lee Min Ho. The While You Were Sleeping star is confirmed to be dating Goblin actor Lee Dong Wook.

The agency of Dong Wook confirmed that both the stars have feelings for each other and it is the beginning of their relationship.

"They met at a private, casual gathering. They recently started to get to know each other with good intentions and have feelings for each other. Because it's still the beginning and we just learned about it, there's not much we can say about them dating or being a couple," Dong Wook's agency Starship confirmed, according to Soompi.

Even Suzy's agency JYP Entertainment confirmed the news and said, "They are currently in the process of getting to know each other."

Interestingly, Suzy and Dong Wook have worked together in 2012 in SBS's Strong Heart show and in that same year, she had said that the Goblin actor is her idol.

The news of Suzy and Dong Wook dating each other has disappointed fans, who were hoping that the miss A member and Lee Min Ho will rekindle their romance. There were even reports that Suzy hinted about reigniting the romance with Min Ho, who is on his military service.

"So her song, "I'm in love with someone else" was for real? It's not just a title! You really mean it?? I feel sad for Lee Min Ho. But it's your life. I'm tryin'to be mature here^^ Do I sound one? Help me. How can I take this?" user Leesandeurry tweeted.

"i feel sad for minho tho. but, suzy-dong wook? its almost unreal," user Yollalismana tweeted.

"I thought Lee Min Ho and Suzy is getting back together," user Godlysuho07hun said.

But a few of her fans tweeted in support of her and said they are happy with Suzy and Dong Wook dating.

"I'm fine with LDW + Suzy dating but I find all the comments like "what about Lee Min Ho" or "is that why she broke up with Lee Min Ho?" Totally rude and uncalled for. There's such a thing as splitting up and moving on. MOVE ON. #LeeDongWook #Suzy I am happy for both of them," user Neribee said.

"Sorry to say but lee dong wook is better because I see how's he during the roommate and he's a good hyung, good oppa, so sure enough he's good in relationship," user ARISHA_FF tweeted.