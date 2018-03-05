Manu Bhaker etched her name in record books when the shooter won the women's 10m Air Pistol gold medal at ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday, March 4.

The 16-year-old Haryana girl was trailing local favorite and two-time World Cup Finals winner Alejandra Zavala by 1.4 points.

She displayed nerves of steel by scoring 10.6 with her final shot, thereby clinching the yellow metal on what was also her international debut even as her 33-year-old nearest rival settled for Silver with an 8.8 on her final attempt.

France's Celine Goberville clinched the Bronze with a final score of 217.0 while India's Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished fourth after managing 196.1.

Bhaker set a new qualifying junior world record when she shot 572 on Saturday, March 3, thereby making it to the eight-woman final in the fifth place. The 21-year-old Deswal shot 571 to qualify in the seventh place.

Following Bhaker's Gold on the second day of the ongoing ISSF World Cup, India rose to the top of the medal table with five medals — two gold and three bronze medals.

Bhaker reacts!

"I am extremely happy at winning Gold, especially as this is my first World Cup. I look forward to perform even better in upcoming competitions," Bhaker was quoted by The Field as saying after her victory.

Shahzar Rizvi and Jitu Rai had earlier clinched gold and bronze medals in the men's 10m Air Pistol event in Guadalajara, while 19-year-old Mehuli Ghosh won the Bronze in the women's 10m Air Rifle event. The 22-year-old Meerut shooter Ravi Kumar had also won a Bronze in the men's 10m Air Rifle event.

Another world cup debutant makes India proud!



MANU BHAKER wins GOLD in her very first world cup in 10 m Air Pistol✅?



Congratulations! ?



OGQ is very proud to support Manu! pic.twitter.com/dZzXn8Pi0l — OGQ (@OGQ_India) March 4, 2018

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh was quick to praise the Indian shooters. He lauded Bhaker for displaying "excellent composure", according to the Press Trust of India.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of things you need to know about Bhaker, India's new-found shooting sensation.