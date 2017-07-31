Television actor Manoj Goyal's wife Neelima Goyal committed suicide at her residence at Kandivali, Mumbai, on Saturday, July 30.

According to a Times of India report, Neelima ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house. The incident reportedly took place between 11am to 1pm when the 40-year-old homemaker was alone at home. Her eight-year-old daughter had gone to her tuition class while Manoj was away for work.

The deceased left a suicide note and has not held anyone responsible for her act.

"In the suicide note, the deceased did not held any one responsible," said Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XII). A case of suicide has been registered by the police.

The incident came to light after Manoj's daughter returned from her class and found the door locked. After failing to get any response, she alerted neighbours, who in turn summoned the police. The cops then broke open the door and found Neelima hanging from the ceiling fan. No foul play has been revealed in the post-mortem report.

"The daughter of the deceased with the help of spare keys entered the flat and found the bedroom door locked from inside. The girl alerted her neighbours who then called the police," said Dilip Yadav, senior inspector.

Why Neelima took the extreme step?

Manoj in his statement has told the police that his wife was under depression. "The husband of the deceased said she was under depression for the last few days. The suicide note also said she is taking the extreme step under depression," said Yadav.

While the news has spread like wild-fire, people are keen to know more about Manoj and his work in the TV industry.

Here are a few facts of TV actor Manoj: